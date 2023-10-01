Di seguito il comunicato:

Inaugura una nuova stagione.

Alla luce dello stretto rapporto culturale e commerciale instauratasi, ormai dal 2021, tra la Regione Puglia e Israele, in particolare grazie alla preziosa collaborazione tra Pugliapromozione e il Museo Ebraico di Lecce nell’ambito del FESR, in occasione della stagione 2023-2024, si rinnova la preziosa collaborazione tra i due Paesi e le due istituzioni, al fine di continuare a sviluppare e promuovere il già consolidato ponte culturale, commerciale e turistico tra Italia e Israele.

In particolar modo, quest’anno si propone un percorso di arte israeliana contemporanea itinerante, a cura di Fiammetta Martegani, tra le seguenti tre città e musei:

Lecce – Museo Ebraico

“My Altneuland”, collettiva di dieci artisti israeliani contemporanei rappresentanti le diverse voci, religioni e identità di Israele

Trani – Castello Svevo

“Ludmilla”, personale di Maria Saleh, artista arabo israeliana-ucraina, vincitrice nel 2023 del premio Rapoport come miglior artista israeliana dell’anno

Polignano – Fondazione Pino Pascali

“Terra Infirma”, personale di Tsibi Geva, tra più importanti artisti israeliani contemporanei, che ha rappresentato Israele nel corso della Biennale di Venezia del 2015

Le tre mostre inaugurano in parallelo, rispettivamente il 3, 4 e 5 ottobre, nel corso della settimana di Sukkot – la Festività ebraica delle Capanne – festa che ribadisce il valore dell’amicizia e della solidarietà, rappresentata dall’incontro sotto la capanna, metafora dell’incontro tra arte e cultura. E, soprattutto, dello stretto legame culturale, commerciale e diplomatico tra Italia e Israele, raccontato, in tutte le sue sfaccettature, da questi 12 grandi artisti israeliani.

“Shades of Israel“

Twelve contemporary Israeli Artists meet three Apulia Museums

A new season is starting.

In light of the strong cultural and commercial relationship established, since 2021, between the Puglia Region and Israel. A precious collaboration between Pugliapromozione and the Jewish Museum of Lecce in the frame of the FESR, on the occasion of the 2023-2024 season. This renewal is responsible for fostering the precious relationship between the two countries and the two institutions, to continue to develop and promote the already consolidated cultural, commercial, and tourist bridge between Italy and Israel.

In particular, this year we propose a contemporary Israeli art journey, curated by Fiammetta Martegani, between the following three cities and museums:

Lecce – Jewish Museum

“My Altneuland”, a collective exhibition of ten contemporary Israeli artists representing the different voices, religions, and identities of Israel

Trani – Castello Svevo

“Ludmilla”, a solo exhibition by Maria Saleh, Arab Israeli-Ukrainian artist, winner in 2023 of the Rapoport award as best Israeli artist of the year

Polignano – Pino Pascali Foundation

“Terra Infirma”, a solo exhibition by Tsibi Geva, one of the most relevant contemporary Israeli artists, who represented Israel during the 2015 Venice Biennale.

The three exhibitions will open in the same week, on October 3rd, 4th and 5th, during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot – the Festival of the Huts – a celebration that reaffirms the value of friendship and solidarity, represented by the meeting under the hut: a metaphor of the encounter between art and culture and, above all, of the strong cultural, commercial and diplomatic bond between Italy and Israel described, in all its shades, by these 12 impressive Israeli artists.